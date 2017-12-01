Michael Flynn to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will plead guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI. He’ll appear at a federal courthouse in Washington Friday morning before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras for a plea hearing.

A document filed with the court by the special counsel says that Flynn “did willfully and knowingly make materially false, fictictious and fraudulent statements and representations” to the FBI regarding his interaction with then-Russian Envoy Sergey Kislyak. In early December, after the election, he and the president’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner met with Kislyak at Trump Tower. On Dec. 29, Flynn called Kislyak five times, and the two spoke about sanctions against Russia that had just been imposed by President Obama over Russia’s meddling in the U.S. 2016 elections.

Flynn was forced to resign in February for misleading Vice President Pence and others about the content of those calls.

Flynn’s legal team recently stopped cooperating with the White House, which appeared to be a sign of an impending plea deal. Previously, Flynn’s lawyers had openly shared information about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation with President Trump’s legal team.

CBS News’ Paula Reid points out that there were at least three charges Flynn could have faced, the most serious of which was a Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violation — a failure to register as a foreign agent to disclose work for a foreign government. While he was a top adviser for the Trump campaign, Flynn had a $600,000 lobbying contract with a Dutch company owned by a Turkish businessman, work that he acknowledged could help the Turkish government. He made this FARA disclosure in March, months after he’d been pushed out of the White House.

Flynn turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning. He was processed and charged and is now headed to federal court. It was done quietly and out of the view of cameras.

Here is the plea document submitted to the court by the special counsel.

