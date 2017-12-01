FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a hostage situation at a motel on West Lucas Street Friday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the sheriff’s office, the Travel House Inn, located at 2001 West Lucas Street, was evacuated Friday morning. The sheriff’s office SWAT team is currently going through the building to ensure everyone is out. Officials are aware of one male hostage being kept inside the building with the barricaded suspect, confirms Kirby.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is working with the Florence Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol to speak with the suspect.

News13 has a crew at the motel. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released by officials.

SWAT surrounds Florence County motel in hostage situation (News13) One male hostage inside building (News13) FCSO SWAT speak with the barricaded suspect (News13)