The Blitz – SCHSL State Championship Weekend

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here’s a look at the scores, highlights, video, and more from SCHSL championship weekend.  3 teams in the Pee Dee are involved including Lamar, Dillon, and Hartsville.  In North Carolina, Scotland County is playing for a shot to go to the Class 4A championship game on Saturday, December the 9th.

Class A State Championship Game:
Friday, 8pm
Baptist Hill
Lamar

Class 3A State Championship Game:
Saturday, 3pm
Dillon
Chapman

Class 4A State Championship Game:
Saturday, 6:30pm
Hartsville
South Pointe

North Carolina, Class 4A Playoffs:
Friday, 7:30pm
Hoggard
Scotland County

