StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

An isolated shower is possible over the next few days, and it will cool down for the weekend. The small chance for showers will continue today, and it will stay warm with high temperatures back in the low 70s. Cooler weather will move in tonight, and it will be mostly cloudy and much cooler on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. There will be a slight chance for light rain or drizzle on Saturday too, but most places will stay dry through the weekend. Skies will clear Sunday and it will start to warm up. Temperatures will be back into the 70s for the first half of next week before a strong cold front brings rain on Wednesday and much cooler weather by Thursday.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 72 inland, 70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 44-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and much cooler with a slight chance for light rain or drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60