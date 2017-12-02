1 killed, 2 injured in fiery crash on Hwy. 9 in Loris

LORIS (WBTW) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a fiery crash off Hwy. 9 in Loris Saturday evening.

According to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m., on Hwy. 9 and Secondary 348.

Collins says that a GMC SUV was traveling South on Hwy. 9 Business when the driver of a GMC truck traveling North attempted to turn left onto Secondary 348. The driver of the truck turned in front of the SUV causing the crash.

Collins says the truck’s only passenger, the driver who was not wearing a seat belt was killed in the crash.

Two passengers in the SUV were rescued from their burning vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No charges will be filed in the crash.

