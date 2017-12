DILLON (WBTW) – A bicyclist was killed after being struck by an oncoming train in Dillon County Saturday evening.

According to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m., on East Farefield Road in Dillon County.

The bicyclist went around the trains crossing arms that were down at the time and was struck by an oncoming freight train.

The Dillon County coroner has not released the identity of the victim at this time.