CCU Men’s Basketball Comeback Falls Short to Lamar, 69-67

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina came from 11 points down late in the game to get into overtime, but the comeback came up short in a 69-67 loss to Lamar.

It was a rematch of an earlier 66-60 win by Lamar over CCU in Beaumont and it was much the same as the first game. Defenses ruled the game and both teams shot less than 40 percent from the field, but it was an old problem that turned out to be the Chanticleers downfall in the hard-fought loss.

Over the course of the game CCU committed 23 turnovers which the Cardinals were able to turn into 23 points.

It was the comeback that showed the heart of this Chanticleer team when all seemed lost. Trailing 56-45 with 2:54 seconds left in the game, the CCU defense turned up the pressure to hold Lamar scoreless over the rest of regulation, and scored 11 consecutive points to send the game into overtime.

The final three points of regulation came on a Jaylen Shaw three to send the game into the extra period.

Lamar (6-1) outscored CCU 10-8 in overtime and when Zac Cuthbertson’s three point field goal missed the mark at the end of the game, Lamar was able to sneak out of Conway with the win.

Cuthbertson led CCU with his second double-double of the season scoring 19 points and grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds. Shaw had 16 points along with five assists and Labinowicz added 14 points.

CCU (4-4) shot 37 percent from the field, and for the third consecutive game, struggled to connect on its three-point shooting hitting only five-of-28 (18%). The Chants hit 16 of its 18 free throws for 89 percent.

CCU out rebounded the visitors 47-29 and was able to force Lamar into 16 turnovers which they were able to turn into 14 points. CCU had 20 offensive rebounds and scored 25 second chance points and outscored Lamar 30-14 in the paint.

Colton Weisbrod had 19 points to lead Lamar and his six rebounds was also high for the visitors. Joey Frenchwood scored 16 points and Zjori Bosha added 12.

Lamar shot 39 percent from the field, but did manage to hit nine of its 19 three-point field goals (47%) and was 16-of-23 (70%) at the free throw line.

Lamar led 29-25 at halftime as they were able to hit four three’s compared to CCU’s two. The Chanticleers committed 11 first-half turnovers leading to 15 Lamar points.

Weisbrod led all scorers with 13 points and also had five rebounds.

Cuthbertson had seven points for CCU and Josh Coleman added six.

CCU shot 39 percent from the field and held Lamar to 35 percent. Lamar did hit seven of its 10 free throws compared to only three-of-five for CCU. CCU will hit the road for its next two outings beginning with a Wednesday Dec. 6 game at Hampton. Game time is set to begin at 7 p.m.

