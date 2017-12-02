Charleston Pastor charged of Sexual Conduct with a Minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In 2001, between the months of August to December in the area of Sol Legare Road in the County of Charleston. Gregory “Kevin” Richardson violated Criminal Laws Statute 16-3-655 Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor of second degree while inside his vehicle.

Richardson would lure the victim by telling her he would teach how to drive his car. During the lessons he would tell her that he needed to “touch her private parts” while she was driving.

While violating the victim, Richardson would beg the victim to have sexual intercourse with him, she never did. The sexual assault occurred on several occasions inside the defendant’s vehicle while he was teaching her how to drive.

Richardson knew that she was between the ages of 11 and 12 at the time he was sexually assaulting her and also knew that the victim was the daughter of his girlfriend at the time.

