Conway police, firefighters taking underprivileged kids Christmas shopping

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police officers and firefighters made sure underprivileged children still have plenty of toys under the tree this Christmas.

They held their first ever Shop with a Cop on Saturday. They took 20 children Christmas shopping at Walmart and then hosted lunch afterwards at the Police Department. Several local organizations including the Conway Kiwanis Club. “This has got to be the best experience. Shopping with these kids and seeing their faces lit up. The fact that they can come into the store and get anything they want for Christmas,” said Sgt. Darren Alston of the Conway Police Department.

“I’m really excited because I’ve never had one of these before,” said Shop with a Cop participant Christina of a tablet she picked out. “I got Legos, a keyboard, a rubix cube, and Play-Doh and books,” said Nathaniel.

Each child had $150 to spend. Several local organizations including the Conway Kiwanis Club helped fundraise for Shop with a Cop. “I’m pretty excited because I never got to spend that much before,” said shopper Josiah. “To help those kids that normally wouldn’t have as much toys and gifts and as much fun as the other kids would have, it’s an awesome thing,” said Conway Police Lt. Reggie Hill.

The kids also got into the spirit of giving. Josiah made sure to pick up dolls for his sisters at home. “They’re probably gonna be so happy,” he said.

Though the toys are great, 10-year-old Jonathan Delisle is even more excited to spend the day with his heroes. “He wants to be a police officer,” said his mother Shelly Cramer. Jonathan said, “Because I wanna protect this country. They’re there for everything.” “I am thrilled. To spend time with a cop, it’s just, he’ll never forget it. He’ll never forget it,” said Cramer.

Sgt. Alston hopes the kids never forget that Conway police and firefighters are always there for them. “We’re not always coming to arrest somebody but there’s a soft side to us. There’s a side of us that cares about them.”