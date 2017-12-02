“Me Too” movement founder speaks with local sexual assault victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The founder of the “Me Too” movement spoke with victims of sexual assault in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

The Horry and Georgetown Rape Crisis Centers invited Tarana Burke to speak with survivors of sexual assault at Horry Georgetown Technical Collecge. Burke started the “Me Too” movement ten years ago. It recently regained popularity in the wake of several public sexual assault allegations. Thousands of women shared their experience of sexual assault on social media with the hashtag “me too”. During the forum on Saturday, Burke and other advocates shared their experiences, engaged in a dialogue with attendees, and encouraged people to share their “me too” stories to bring awareness to sexual violence. “It’s always really hard to hear stories of survivors but it’s also encouraging to hear people who are so ready to stand up and share their story in hopes that somebody who’s not sharing their story hears it and is moved by it,” said Burke.