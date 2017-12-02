HCFR rescue three people in car fire, one transported with life threatening injuries on Hwy. 9 in Loris

LORIS (WBTW) – The Horry County Fire Department sent out a tweet on Saturday evening at 9:00 PM after responding to a two-vehicle crash and vehicle fire at 349 Hwy. 9 Business in Loris.

According to their tweet, in the the two-vehicle crash one of the vehicles caught on fire where crews were able to rescue two people from one vehicle and transport them to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another occupant was stuck in the other vehicle, but Horry County Fire Rescue sent out an updated tweet at 9:55 PM that the person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

