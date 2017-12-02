UNC student found dead, school officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A UNC Chapel Hill student was found dead on Saturday, school officials said.

In an alert to the campus around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, officials said the student who died had lived in Hinton James Residence Hall.

The alert did not say where or when the student died.

“We ask that you join us in keeping this student’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the alert said.

Police are investigating the death, but the campus alert said there were “no suspicious circumstances.”

School officials also offered students counseling and psychological services.