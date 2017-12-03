1 charged for obstructing justice in Conway homicide investigation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police have charged one person with obstruction of justice in reference to a Conway area homicide case.

Horry County police charged Rayquan Bennett, 19, with obstructing justice Thursday morning, according to detention center records.

The police report notes that the caller dialed 911 after he recieved a phone call about a shooting at the home and found the victim on the ground. When police arrived around 1:30 a.m., medics determined the victim was dead.

According to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler, Jahi Mishoe, 22, died from a gunshot wound just before midnight.

The incident happened on Willow Road in Conway.

Horry County Police are investigating the death as a homicide.