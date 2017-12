CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man dead.

According to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler, Jahi Mishoe, 22, died from a gunshot just before midnight.

The incident happened on Willow Drive in Conway.

HCPD is investigating the death as a homicide. Count on News13 to keep you updated as we learn more.