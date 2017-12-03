One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Lamar Sunday

LAMAR (WBTW) – One person was killed in a crash in Lamar Sunday afternoon according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance. Cpl Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US 401 and E. Lynches River Rd around 3:40 p.m., in Darlington County.

Collins says a 2016 Toyota pickup was traveling South on E. Lunches River Road when they disregarded a stop sign and struck the driver of a 1991 Honda Accord traveling East on US 401. The driver of the Honda Accord died on scene and the driver of the Toyota pickup was taken to McLeod hospital but there is no word on the extent of their injures.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Toyota pickup but have not been filed at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.