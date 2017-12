CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Officials scheduled the Clemson House at Clemson University for a controlled implosion at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 3.

The implosion went off right around the 8:30 a.m. mark Sunday as a crowd gathered to look on.

