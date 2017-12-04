Adams Lifts Coastal Past Fort Wayne in Overtime

CONWAY, S.C. – After surrendering a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, Coastal Carolina (4-4) responded by outscoring Fort Wayne (2-6) 11-2 in overtime to defeat the Mastodons, 67-58, Monday night at the HTC Center. The Chanticleers were aided in the victory by Jas Adams’ 29 points, a career high for the senior guard.

It was Adam’s third 20-plus point performance of the season, following her 25 points versus UNC Wilmington and 28 points versus Nebraska. She finished 9-of-15 from the floor – including a season high of seven 3-pointers – and made all four free throw attempts.

DJ Williams and Naheria Hamilton added 16 and 10 points, respectively, with each pulling in nine rebounds.

The Chants remain at home to host North Carolina Central for a 6 p.m. game Friday at the HTC Center.