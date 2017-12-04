Blue Angels to perform in Myrtle Beach air show 2018

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – JLC Air Show Management will host the first air show in Myrtle Beach in more than a decade.

The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show, to be hosted on April 28-29, will take place at the Myrtle Beach International Airport. During the 2017 convention for the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) in Las Vegas, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced plans to include the coastal Carolina venue in its 2018 air show schedule.

“Horry County Department of Airports is excited to partner with JLC Air Show Management and welcome the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show to the Grand Strand,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “The opportunity to bring an air show back to Myrtle Beach, SC is fantastic news and should be an exciting community event. The format of the air show, with the Blue Angels as the headliner, embraces the rich military heritage of our community.”

The Blue Angels will perform in their six signature gold-and-blue F-18 Hornets known for their hard-charging demonstration of precision formation flying while pushing their aircraft to their limit. The Blue Angels have traveled throughout the world performing before millions of spectators. The team’s flight demonstration is amazing and their involvement in local communities is inspiring.

“We are thrilled to help bring an air show back to Myrtle Beach,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “We always welcome effective partnerships, in this case with Horry County, the Myrtle Beach International Airport, JLC Airshow Management, and of course the many talented performers. This is another great attraction for tourists to enjoy in our area during the spring season.”

In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be a host of world-class aerobatic and warbird performers. Other 2018 Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show performers and artists will be unveiled soon. In mid-December, advance tickets, sponsor, and exhibitor information will be available online. Those seeking the most up-to-date information for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show should follow the event’s Facebook page for announcements.