Boardwalk construction begins along Withers Swash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Construction has started on the Withers Swash Park Trail in Myrtle Beach, according to city officials.

In a Facebook post, the City of Myrtle Beach says the project involves building a trail and boardwalk along Withers Swash from Third Avenue South to Broadway Street. The boardwalk will connect with New Town Park, which Horry County recently completed.

The project is an extension of the existing Withers Swash Park, south of Third Avenue South, according to the city, and will cost about $450,000. City officials say the boardwalk will offer walkers a look at Withers Swash – one of Myrtle Beach’s scenic and oldest waterways.

Henley Construction Company is the contractor for the boardwalk, the city confirms.