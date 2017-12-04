Body found in Maxton believed to be linked to kidnapping call

By Published:

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a body was found on the side of the road in Maxton Monday morning.

According to Sheriff Ken Sealey, deputies received a call about a kidnapping around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The body of a male victim was found off Alma Road in Maxton about two hours later. Sheriff Sealey says investigators do believe the kidnapping call and the body discovery are connected, although he could not offer details into the case.

The victim’s name has not been released and officials have not commented on a suspect description.

