Child Dies After House Fire in Darlington County

Hartsville, SC (WBTW)- A child has died after a house fire in Darlington County early Monday morning. Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies and Hartsville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Railroad Avenue in the Hartsville area at midnight Monday. The Hartsville Fire Department crews recovered a one year old child from the home. The child was transported to an area hospital and has died. At this time we don’t know the name of the child. Count on News13 as we continue learn more on this developing story.

 

