Florence family moves into new Habitat for Humanity home

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Monday a Florence family of five moved into their new home with help from the Habitat for the Humanity.

For the last year, the Mwanzia family logged about 300 hours to help build a wheelchair accessible house.

One of the four children has cerebral palsy. Forcing Timothy Lokibe to live in a group home in Hartsville 45 minutes away from his family

Now that the house is complete, the family will live together.

“We’re going to begin a new life. A new chapter. I’m excited because all of my family will be under one roof,” Eunice Mwanzia.

Three of our very own WBTW staff volunteered to help build the home during the ‘Day of Caring.’