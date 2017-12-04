Florence police search for suspect in connection to burglary and car theft

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department says they are looking for a woman wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary and car theft in Florence County.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence County Police Department says the woman in the surveillance photo is wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary and motor vehicle theft from Palmetto Luxury Auto at 627 North Cashua Dr.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372