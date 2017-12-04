Florence woman jailed after fight leads to shooting, deputies say

Published:
Kenya Alsulida Sanders is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman was arrested after she allegedly fired shots into a home on Sammys Lane after an argument with the victim, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Mike Nunn says Kenya Alsulida Sanders, 29, was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a home on Sammys Lane in Florence. Investigators say there was a physical fight between Sanders and the victim, then Sanders went to a car, grabbed a gun, and fired the gun at or into the home of the victim.

No one was injured in the incident, officials confirm. Sanders was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.

