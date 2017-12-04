Horry County high school drama club presents a Christmas show

MURRELLS INLET, SC – The St. James High School Drama Department presents “Elf Jr. The Musical” from Wednesday, December 13, 2017 through Saturday, December 16. Ryan Thompson, a member of the club, says “The musical is based on the movie of the same name, Elf. The stage adaptation follows Buddy the Elf on his journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his long last dad and spread Christmas cheer to all he encounters along the way. Not only will he find a new family, he will find his place in the world and a new love interest.”

Performance tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students, while 9 am ticket prices are $3 and are aimed at nurseries, daycare centers, and senior care facilities. For more information click on the link below.

https://mgtvwbtw.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/sjhs-elf-jr-poster_rev2.pdf