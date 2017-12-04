Man charged with murder after shooting inside Conway area home

Related Coverage 1 charged for obstructing justice in Conway homicide investigation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say a suspect in a deadly shooting earlier in the month is behind bars Tuesday.

According to detectives, 21-year-old Ces’Swaun Lamar Simmons has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Ceneter.

The Horry County Police Department was called on Decmeber 3 after a man was found shot to death in a home on Willow Road.

An incident report from the police department says officers were called to the Conway area home on Willow Road around 1:35 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting and “possibly deceased” victim. When officers arrived at the home they discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The person who called 911 spoke with police at the home and explained he received a phone call saying there had been a shooting at the house, so he went to the home and found the victim then immediately called police. The police report does not give the man’s relation to the victim.

According to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler, the victim of the shooting is Jahi Mishoe, 22, of Conway.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.