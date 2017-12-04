Man found shot to death inside Conway area home

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in a home on Willow Road early Sunday morning.

An incident report from the police department says officers were called to the Conway area home on Willow Road around 1:35 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting and “possibly deceased” victim. When officers arrived at the home they discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The person who called 911 spoke with police at the home and explained he received a phone call saying there had been a shooting at the house, so he went to the home and found the victim then immediately called police. The police report does not give the man’s relation to the victim.

Spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, Krystal Dotson, says no arrests have been made and there is no suspect information to release at this time.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim, but the police report identified the victim as a 22-year-old male.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.