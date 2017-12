CONWAY (WBTW) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Conway Monday evening.

Horry County Police Department spokesperson, Krystal Dotson says the shooting happened on Winter Rain Drive in Conway around 5:00 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Dotson says there are no suspects in the investigation at this time.

Stay with News13 as we continue to follow this developing story.