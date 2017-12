DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon for minor injuries after a float in the Darlington Christmas parade swerved into the crowd.

Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson says around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Shriners boat float in the city’s Christmas parade hit a manhole cover and lost control. The float swerved into the crowd, hitting two adults.

Chief Watson says a man and woman were checked out at a local hospital for minor injuries.