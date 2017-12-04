Santa Claus visits Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Kids and even the kids at heart can get in their final Christmas wishes when Santa Claus comes to Myrtle Beach.

There are two schedule city events where Santa will visit just before Christmas.

December 10, 2017

Children can visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus during Christmas Towne on Sunday, December 10, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The annual family event features games and activities for the kids, along with photos with Santa. Christmas Towne is from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this year. Admission and parking are free.

December 17, 2017

Santa Claus will be driving through your City of Myrtle Beach neighborhood on the afternoon of Dec. 17 on one of the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue fire engines while handing out candy canes to all of the good little girls and boys. Make sure you say hello and tell him what you really want for Christmas before it’s too late!

If you would like to submit your free Santa Claus event for consideration to be added to this story, email news@wbtw.com.