StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

High pressure will be in control of our weather through the first half of the week with a brief warm up followed by arctic air by late week. High pressure will slide offshore Monday into Tuesday bringing a nice warm up. Highs will top out mid and upper 60s Monday to the low 70s on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a few showers near the coast on Tuesday. By Wednesday, we will be tracking a strong cold front that will barrel through the area bring widespread showers and colder temperatures. The front will stall offshore Thursday leaving much cooler air over the Carolinas. Low pressure will develop along the front and could throw back precipitation across the area Thursday into Friday morning. We’ll see another arctic front moving in for the weekend keeping the cold temperatures in place. Afternoon Highs Thursday through the weekend will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s and morning lows into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool. Lows inland 46-50, beaches 53-54.

Tuesday, partly sunny, warm with isolated coastal showers. Highs 70-74.