6 taken to hospital after car crash involving ambulance in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A crash in Florence involving an ambulance sent six people to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Lance Corporal Judd Jones, the crash happened at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on SC 327 near E. Old Marion Highway. Jones says an ambulance was traveling north on 327 and a pickup truck was traveling south.

The pickup truck tried to turn left in front of the ambulance on E. Old Marion Highway, hitting the ambulance, Jones confirms.

Two emergency responders inside the ambulance, as well as the patient in transport, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jones says the driver and two passengers from the pickup truck were also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck, Billy York, 62, was charged with failure to yield.