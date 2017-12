GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown County employee recently captured images of a bald eagle at the county landfill.

A post to the Georgetown County Facebook page says public services department employee Alex Litz took the photos. Litz says the county landfill, located off of Landfill Drive, is actually a popular place for several bald eagles.

The photos below were posted to the county’s Facebook page.

Georgetown County bald eagle View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Georgetown County employee Alex Litz took photos of a bald eagle at the county landfill. Georgetown County employee Alex Litz took photos of a bald eagle at the county landfill. Georgetown County employee Alex Litz took photos of a bald eagle at the county landfill. Georgetown County employee Alex Litz took photos of a bald eagle at the county landfill.