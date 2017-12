Carolina Forest, SC (WBTW) – Derek Alston and Matt Beale each scored 17 points as Carolina Forest got revenge on North Myrtle Beach from a loss last week and beat them in overtime at home 72-69. The Chiefs led by a point 31-30 at halftime, but the Panthers were able to get the job done in OT in a match up of every even teams. Tyron Stockdale led all scorers with 27 points in the loss for the Chiefs.

