City of Myrtle Beach hires full-time Emergency Manager

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – To keep you safer during emergencies and to better prepare for them, the City of Myrtle Beach created a new position.

The emergency manager will be tasked with handling disasters and figuring out ways to prevent them. The city has always had an emergency manager, per say—it’s either been the police chief or fire chief—but with all of their responsibilities it got to be too much. So the city created a whole separate position.

The person filling it is no stranger to Myrtle Beach. Bruce Arnel has been the city’s fire marshal since 2001 and will now transfer over some of those skills to the emergency manager position.

Arnel will oversee the emergency operations center, and as chairman of the special events committee, will help handle events like Carolina Country Music Fest and Myrtle Beach Bike Week.

“I’ll be looking at preparedness activities for the general public,” Arnel said Tuesday. “I mean there’s a lot of things that go into this, training for city staff in emergency management.”

He said he will be working hand-in-hand with the county and other local jurisdictions ensuring that the community is prepared for any type of disaster.

“With all the events across the country we’ve recognized that there are other things we need to look at,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Alvin Payne.

Payne said the emergency manager won’t just deal with storms and hurricanes but will also focus on special events safety.

“There’s a lot of events in Myrtle Beach that, to me, lends to the opportunity for something bad to happen.”

Arnell will be tasked with briefing the new mayor and council members on safety procedures. “We’re gonna have to train them up and make sure they’re aware of how we operate our EOC,” he said.

Chief Payne said the city is trying to learn from national crises. “You look at events like Las Vegas,” he said. “I don’t think the best laid plan will ever prepare you for an event like that.”

But Arnel said he will try his best.

“You can go to bed at night knowing when you come to Myrtle Beach you’re gonna be safe,” he said.

We checked Arnel’s salary, and the city says he will be paid $91,979. That is more than the county emergency manager; he is paid $83,332.