Deputies investigate body found along Maxton road as a homicide

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a man’s body found along the side of a road Monday as a homicide.

Major Anthony Thompson, spokesman for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, says the body of Braxton Chavis, Jr., was found in a wooded area along Alma Road just before 12 p.m.

A few hours earlier, investigators say Chavis’ son called 911 because he thought his father had been kidnapped. Deputies responded to his father’s home and started a kidnapping investigation.

Authorities have not commented on how Chavis died or any suspects in the case. If you have any information, you’re asked to get in touch with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.