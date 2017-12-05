Deputies investigate body found along Maxton road as a homicide

Meghan Miller By Published:

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a man’s body found along the side of a road Monday as a homicide.

Major Anthony Thompson, spokesman for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, says the body of Braxton Chavis, Jr., was found in a wooded area along Alma Road just before 12 p.m.

A few hours earlier, investigators say Chavis’ son called 911 because he thought his father had been kidnapped. Deputies responded to his father’s home and started a kidnapping investigation.

Authorities have not commented on how Chavis died or any suspects in the case. If you have any information, you’re asked to get in touch with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s