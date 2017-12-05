Former Horry County detective accused of sex crimes wants fewer bond restrictions

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A former Horry County Police detective accused of sexual misconduct and forcing women to fight nude is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Allen Large, a former detective who worked for the Horry County Police Department for more than 25 years, was indicted in September 2016 on six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree. The indictments allege that Large knowingly used coercion to engage in sexual battery with multiple victims and knowingly engaged in inappropriate relationships with victims of cases he was investigating.

After Large’s original court date of Sept. 18 was postponed, no new date was released by the SC Attorney General’s Office. However, Large now wants his bond restrictions reduced as he waits for his day in court.

According to Robert Kittle, communications director for the Attorney General’s office, Large is requesting a judge eliminate his house arrest stipulations as well as remove his GPS monitoring device. The court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The court hearing will be streamed live on the WBTW Facebook page.