Georgetown County boater airlifted to MUSC after being struck in head

By Published:
Generic image from pixabay.com

DUNBAR, SC (WBTW) – A boater was airlifted to MUSC Tuesday afternoon after he was struck in the head by a branch in the Dunbar area of Georgetown County.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley says the man was boating on the Black River when he was struck in the head by a low hanging branch and knocked into the water. He was safely removed from the water, and was later airlifted to MUSC in Charleston to be treated for a head injury.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown County Fire Rescue responded to the call, according to Lesley.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s