Georgetown County boater airlifted to MUSC after being struck in head

DUNBAR, SC (WBTW) – A boater was airlifted to MUSC Tuesday afternoon after he was struck in the head by a branch in the Dunbar area of Georgetown County.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley says the man was boating on the Black River when he was struck in the head by a low hanging branch and knocked into the water. He was safely removed from the water, and was later airlifted to MUSC in Charleston to be treated for a head injury.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown County Fire Rescue responded to the call, according to Lesley.