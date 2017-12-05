North Myrtle Beach caregiver steals silverware from elderly woman, police say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A North Myrtle Beach woman is in jail after allegedly stealing antique silverware from the elderly woman in her care.

An incident report from North Myrtle Beach Police says Lois Lynette Bolick, 49, was a part-time caretaker for an elderly woman when she used the victim’s credit card to buy personal items and stole valuable silverware from the woman’s home and sold it for cash.

The victim, an 85-year-old woman living in North Myrtle Beach, called police when she noticed an improper change on her American Express credit card and discovered 14 different sets of antique silverware were missing from her home, the report states.

The North Myrtle Beach detective checked pawn shop databases and found three transactions for Bolick at Atlantic Gold. The transaction tickets showed Bolick sold silverware matching the same description as the victim’s stolen property on three different dates: Sept. 7, Oct. 23, and Nov. 18.

When police first interviewed Bolick, she denied stealing and selling the silverware, but when confronted with the pawn shop transaction slips she confessed, according to the report. Bolick told officers she stole the silverware and sold it at Atlantic Gold for cash. The report states Bolick apologized for her action and stole the silverware due to financial issues.

Bolick is charged with grand larceny and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Bolick was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.