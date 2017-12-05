Police have collection of stolen mail from Horry County mailboxes

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have a collection of mail they believe was stolen from mailboxes throughout the county.
According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers recovered stolen mail and are holding it for the owners to can claim. While the post does not specify dates of when the mail was stolen, officials do offer a number of street names to which the mail was addressed.
29588
- Applesauce Drive
- Ashwood Lane
- Bellmont Park Drive
- Carvel Court
- Memory Lane
- Pearlie Lane
29576
- N. Waccamaw Drive
- Sunfish Street
- Collins Glenn
- Easy Street
29579
- Arezzo Way
- Belle Terre Boulevard
- Brookgate Drive
- Viareggio Road
- Volterra Way
Police say anyone who lives on these streets is asked to contact Detective Kathy Thompson at 843-915-7999 or thompskk@horrycounty.org.