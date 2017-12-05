Police have collection of stolen mail from Horry County mailboxes

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have a collection of mail they believe was stolen from mailboxes throughout the county.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers recovered stolen mail and are holding it for the owners to can claim. While the post does not specify dates of when the mail was stolen, officials do offer a number of street names to which the mail was addressed.

29588

Applesauce Drive

Ashwood Lane

Bellmont Park Drive

Carvel Court

Memory Lane

Pearlie Lane

29576

N. Waccamaw Drive

Sunfish Street

Collins Glenn

Easy Street

29579

Arezzo Way

Belle Terre Boulevard

Brookgate Drive

Viareggio Road

Volterra Way

Police say anyone who lives on these streets is asked to contact Detective Kathy Thompson at 843-915-7999 or thompskk@horrycounty.org.