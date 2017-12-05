Students to move out of Bennettsville Intermediate School after mold issues

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County School Board voted Monday night to move all students out of Bennettsville Intermediate School.

Some parents and board members have said the school should close due to mold. An inspection report from May indicated the mold levels inside the building are lower than levels typically found outside.

Multiple parents, however, reported sick children and even the superintendent said he noticed a change in his breathing while inside the school.

“Enough is enough,” said Brittany Stuckey, who moved her nine-year-old daughter to a new school because of the mold. “This is not a game. These are these children’s long-term as well as short-term health.”

The board passed a vote to move all third and fourth graders to the “D Hall” of Marlboro County High School. Fifth graders will move to Clio.

Board chair, Lucy Parsons, was the only ‘no’ vote and pointed out the previous report said there was no harmful mold in the school.

“We have had no documentation brought forward that is from doctors,” Parsons said. “We’ve heard about doctors but we haven’t seen anything from doctors.”

Stuckey disagreed and brought a folder to the meeting she says is full of documents from doctors claiming her daughter is allergic to the mold.

“What it says is headaches, stomach-aches, vomiting, upper respiratory infection, sinus infection,” she explained.

The board said the move will happen over the holiday break but no decision has been made on the future of the Bennettsville Intermediate School. Board members said they want it to be on the agenda for the next school board meeting.