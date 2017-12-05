Teen in court for voluntary manslaughter in St. Pauls deadly shooting

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A 17-year-old will be in court Tuesday morning after reportedly shooting and killing another teen last week.

St. Pauls Police Chief Thomas Hagens says officers were called to 902 W. Broad Street, between Burger King and the BP gas station, Tuesday, Nov. 28. Officers discovered 17-year-old Zachary Ray Meares had been shot. Meares died from his injuries.

The St. Pauls Police Department worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to arrest Jason Oneil Bass, 17. Bass was charged with voluntary manslaughter on Monday in the shooting death of Meares. The suspected killer was released from jail on a $20,000 bond.

Bass is scheduled for his initial court appearance Tuesday morning.