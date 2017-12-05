StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

A warm up on the way today before much cooler weather for the end of the week. Clouds will clear in the morning, and we will see some sunshine in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s ahead of a strong cold front. The front will move through Wednesday morning and temperatures will only top out in the low 60s. We will see periods of rain Wednesday morning that will last into the afternoon. The front will stall offshore, and this will keep the clouds and chance for rain around into Friday, with the highest rain chances along the coast. It will also stay very cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. A second cold front on Saturday will bring colder and drier air with temperatures dipping below freezing Saturday night. It will be sunny Sunday, but high temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy with showers. Lows 52-56 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and much cooler with periods of rain. Highs in the low 60s.