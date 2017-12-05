Wilson Powers USC Women Past CoC, 69-43

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A’ja Wilson had her eighth double-double this year with 26 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 5 South Carolina put away College of Charleston 69-43 on Tuesday night.

It was the third straight victory for the Gamecocks (9-1) since their lone loss to No. 3 Notre Dame on Nov. 26. South Carolina now takes an almost two-week break – and early on, it looked like it had begun the time off just a bit early.

The Gamecocks opened 2 of 12 shooting with three turnovers and were only up 8-3 over the struggling Cougars (2-6). That’s when Wilson got going with four straight baskets to build a double-digit lead that South Carolina would not relinquish.

Wilson, the 6-foot-5 senior, was no match for College of Charleston. She reached double figures in points and rebounds in her first 12 minutes.

The Cougars, who made only three field goals the opening 20 minutes, used a 12-2 start to the third quarter to cut a 24-point deficit to 36-22. Wilson, once more, pushed the Gamecocks forward with two foul shots and a pair of baskets to restore the 20-point margin.

Wilson, the two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year, made 10 of 20 shots. She also had three steals and a block as the Gamecocks beat Charleston for a ninth straight time.

Alexis Jennings had 12 points for South Carolina while freshman guard Bianca Jackson had 10 rebounds.

Darien Huff had 10 points to lead Charleston.