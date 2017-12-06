Coastal Men’s Basketball picks up road win at Hampton, 85-81

HAMPTON, Va. – Jaylon Shaw led four Chanticleers in double digits as Coastal Carolina picked up a road win at Hampton 85-81.

It was a close game with neither team holding more than a five-point lead. The score was tied 13 times during the game with 22 lead changes.

Kalin Fisher led Hampton and had a game-high 29 points and it was his three-pointer with 2:32 left in the game that gave Hampton a 76-74 lead.

That’s when Shaw went to work. On CCU’s next possession the senior was able to get in the lane and scored and was fouled. After he hit the free throw CCU lead 77-76 and never trailed again. Shaw scored 9 of CCU’s final 11 points.

Shaw finished the game with 19 points, and due to foul problems in the first half, only scored one point in the first 20 minutes, but scored 18 points in the second half alone. Demario Beck had another big game off the bench, scoring 16 points on seven-of-11 shooting.

Amidou Bamba also came off the bench to add 14 and Matt Lindsey added 13. CCU’s bench outscored Hampton 42-8.

CCU shot 49 percent in the second half, and finished the game shooting 48 percent from the field. CCU hit eight of its 19 three point field goals (42%) and hit 19 of its 28 free throws (68%).

The home-standing Pirates also had four players reach double digits. Jermaine Marrow had 18 followed by Trevond Barnes (13) and Akim Mitchell (11) to join Fisher in double digits.

At one point during the game, Hampton held a 12-rebound edge, but late in the game, CCU hit the boards and finished the game with a 41-40 edge in rebounding.

CCU also cut their turnovers from eight in the opening 20 minutes to only two in the second half.

CCU out shot Hampton 48 percent to 40 percent in the opening half, but trailed 38-36 at halftime as those eight turnovers hurt CCU. Hampton turned those turnovers into eight points.

Lindsey led CCU with 10 first-half points and Bamba came off the bench to score eight.

Fisher had 13 points for Hampton and Barnes added nine.

The Pirates out rebounded CCU 23-19 and 11 of those rebounds were offensive and led to 14 Hampton second chance points.

CCU’s next outing will be in Columbia facing South Carolina Saturday, Dec. 9. The game will be shown live on the SEC Network and the opening tip has been set for noon.

Courtesy: CCU Athletics