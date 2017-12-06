Darlington Police ask for help locating missing man

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen on November 25.

Lt. Kimberly Nelson, spokeswoman for the Darlington Police Department, says officers are looking for Lecolron “Ron” Moses. He was last seen on Limit Street in Darlington.

Moses was last seen wearing a brown shirt, beige jacket, blue jeans and white high top sneakers. According to police, he may possibly be around motels in the area of Highway 52 and Lucas Street in Florence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington Police Department at (843) 398-4026.