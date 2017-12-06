District breaks ground on new Southside Middle School

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence School District One and community leaders broke ground Wednesday for the new Southside Middle School.

A ceremony to mark the occasion was held on the future site of the school, located along John Paul Jones Road. Once built, the new Southside Middle School will be able to accommodate 1,150 to 1,350 students.

“We’ve needed a new school for a long time,” Principal Craig Washington said. “I actually came here in 2006 and we were promised a new school during that time. Things did not work out so we were not able to build a new school, but they had this property secured for over 30 years. Now we are able to move forward, so I’m excited about the possibilities, the future possibilities and what this new school is going to look like, as well.”

The school is the second project scheduled in the second phase of the district’s building facilities plan. Construction is expected to be completed by March 2020.