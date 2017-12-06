Kurt Roper Out as USC Offensive Coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (December 6, 2017) – University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has relieved co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper of his duties effective immediately. Co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon will coordinate the Gamecocks’ offense and call the plays for the 2018 Outback Bowl game versus Michigan.

“After much deliberation, I have decided to go in a different direction with the offensive coordinator position on our football team,” said Muschamp. “We appreciate Kurt’s contributions to our program and to the University and wish him all the best.”

Coach Muschamp added that he will not name a replacement for Coach Roper until after the January 1 bowl game.

The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4, 5-3 SEC) will face the Michigan Wolverines (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the 2018 Outback Bowl on Monday, January 1. The game from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Courtesy: USC Athletic Department

