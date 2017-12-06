‘Lack of cooperation’ from victim stalls Conway area shooting investigation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department says the victim and witnesses to a recent shooting in the Conway area aren’t cooperating with police.

An incident report from the police station confirms that officers were called to a home on Winter Rain Drive around 4:15 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting. The responding officer found the victim sitting in a chair barefoot, wearing only his underwear, with a towel wrapped around his leg. When the officer asked the victim to move the towel, the officer could see the man had been shot in the upper, right thigh.

The victim told police that he was walking down the street when a guy in a green Ford drove up and started shooting, according to the report.

The victim ran to a home on Winter Rain Drive saying, “I’ve been shot. He’s still after me. Help me,” according to the person inside the home. When the person inside the home called police for help, the victim ran out of the house and had to be brought back by the homeowner, the report states.

The homeowner told police that the gunshot victim said the shooter was driving a blue Honda Civic. After conflicting stories from the victim, the officer notes that he “was unable to question the victim further due to his lack of cooperation and panicked state due to the gunshot wound.”

Officers surveyed the area where the shooting reportedly happened, but couldn’t find any evidence. Officers did speak with residents who were outside and, according to the report, no one “knew anything, heard anything, [or] saw anything.”

The officer notes on the report that the “case is being placed in inactive status due to lack of leads or further information.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.