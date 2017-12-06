Man caught on video stealing Murrells Inlet security camera, deputies say

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a man deputies want to speak with about a stolen security camera.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says the man is wanted for questioning in the theft of an outdoor video security camera from a Murrells Inlet home on Highway 17 Business on Monday.

Video was recorded to a hard drive before the suspect saw the security camera, unplugged it and took it, according to sheriff’s deputies. It was described as a white in color Nest Outdoor Camera valued at $200.

If you recognize the subject in the photograph please contact Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102 or text a tip at 274637 and enter the word “GCSOTIP.” This service is for crime tips ONLY. For crimes in progress, call 911.